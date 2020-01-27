Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma lash out at Asim, Vishal for planning nomination

Paras Chhabra lost his cool after Bigg Boss showed housemates video clips where Asim, Vishal, and Rashami were seen discussing nominations

Bigg Boss 13 contestants don't want to miss out at the chance to take home the trophy and for that, the game inside the house is getting murkier. In the latest promo video of Bigg Boss 13 episode of January 27, Paras was seen lashing out at Asim and Vishal for planning nominations. This comes after Bigg Boss decided the show the housemates' clips where Asim, Vishal, and Rashami were seen discussing nominations and planning against Paras and Mahira. Discussion of the nomination process breaks the Bigg Boss house rule.

The nomination process is slated to take place in today's episode and we are yet to know what impact will this have on the process or Bigg Boss has some punishment for the contestant we will have to wait to know more of it.

After Shefali Jariwala's eviction from the Bigg Boss 13, the show is inching towards its finale and to spice up the things in the house friends and family members of Bigg Boss 13 will be entering the house for a week. Vikas Gupta will be again entering the house as Sidharth's friend while Himanshi Khurana will enter for Asim.

Yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with entertainment fun as Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor entered the house and played fun games with the contestants. Varun and Shraddha also brought back the BB elite club member task which was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla on the basis of audience votes. Sidharth now joins Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss elite club member.