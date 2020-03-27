Bigg Boss 13's 'ache dost' Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma getting married during 21-days lockdown? Find out

Every year reality show Bigg Boss 13 brings some interesting jodis in the form of 'best friends,' 'love birds,' or 'brother-sister.' Bigg Boss 13 too had its share of interesting elements two of which were television actors Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma who called themselves 'achhe dost' despite the fact that the closeness they shared gave everybody a hint that something's brewing between the two. Not during the course of the show, but even after the end Paras was also seen talking about his dear friend in his new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' The most shocking that happened while they were inside was his breakup with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri who called off their relationship after seeing the closeness between the two. Well, another report is doing rounds on about their marriage that has left everyone amazed. Find out if it's true.

In a recent live chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra was asked about his relationship status to which the latter replied with some weird and funny expressions and said, "Jo samjhna hai samajh lo." Further, when he was asked by a fan about his wedding with Mahira, he got shocked and replied, "Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen."

Paras has become quite active on his social media and interestingly has been sharing pictures with Mahira on Instagram. The latest one he posted had the caption that read, "Pyaar + Dosti= serenity @officialmahirasharma @shubhangi_nagar24 1d."

Paras during the Pinkvilla interview also spoke about his ex-girlfriend Akanksha and said, "Her thinking and mine, don't match up. It is not that she is a bad person, bohot achi have vo. I have said this during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also that she is a very good person. But the fact is our thoughts don't match and we have different perspectives. However, I still don't understand if she was supporting me since the beginning, what happened suddenly that she turned completely against me? She started making videos with Ajaz Khan, bashing me and Mahira."

Coming back to Paras and Mahira, we are sure 'PaHira' fans must be excited about the couple's union if it's going to happen in the future!

Meanwhile, have a look at Paras and Mahira's music video Baarish here: