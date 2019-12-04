Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra claims ‘girlfriend’ Akanksha Puri forced him to tattoo her name, actress reacts

Image Source : TWITTER Paras Chhabra claims ‘girlfriend’ Akanksha Puri forced him to tattoo her name

Bigg Boss 13 is ruling the headlines these days for its high end drama and controversial fights. One of the contestants Paras Chhabra is also in the limelight for his connections in the house- Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, even when he has a girlfriend outside. His relationship with Akanksha Puri became a hot topic inside the house as well when actor Arhaan Khan made his re-entry. He told Para and Akanksha has been supporting him outside and asked about their relationship.

Getting candid about the relationship and confiding in Arhaan, Paras revealed that he was forced to get a tattoo of Akanksha’s name. He said, “She got my name inked and asked me what I will do to prove my love for her. Hence, to make her happy, I got her name inked.” Paras is always seen wearing a hand band in order to hide his tattoo inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, when Akanksha was asked about it, she revealed that she is okay with Paras hiding the tattoo as he is playing a game inside.

Recently when Akanksha made an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, she made it clear infront of host Salman Khan and others that she is okay with Paras making a connection inside the house as it is his strategy. She even said that it was her idea that he should make connections with other girls in order to survive.

While Akanksha exclaimed that the two share an unbreakable bond and the game won’t affect their relationship, Paras’ words appear to have shaken the actress. Reacting to Paras’ statement that he was forced to get tattooed, Akanksha told Spotboye, "I am not in the correct frame of mind to talk on this. I will wait for Paras to come out.”

