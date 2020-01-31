Bigg Boss 13, January 31 Highlights: Vikas Gupta shows his 'mastermind' side. Shehnaaz out of captaincy race

In today's episode, mastermind Vikas Gupta once again shows his flawless game-planning skills. The drama unfolds in an interesting way when Sidharth Shukla urges Bigg Boss to disqualify Vikas from the game. Meanwhile, during the task, Shehbaz calls Paras Chhabra Mahira's bamboo. If you have missed January 31 episode, here are the highlights:
- Kashmere Shah influences Devoleena to join her side. Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta is busy planning with Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala.
- Vikas loots the notes from Shehbaaz on the pretext of counting them. This doesn't go down well with housemates who accuse him of cheating. Sidharth Shukla urges Bigg Boss to disqualify him.
- Contestants start counting their notes. When Vikas declares himself the winner with 400 notes, Shehbaaz says that he has 500 notes.
- Vikas loots the notes from Kunal's team and keeps it inside the locker. Thereafter, Kunal tries to open the locker which angers Mahira. Meanwhile, Sana's brother also gets into an ugly spat with Paras. The verbal spat grows into physical violence.
Jab Kunal Singh ne tijori kholne ki koshish ki tab #MahiraSharma ne unhe rok ke kaha ki woh #BiggBoss ki property nahi tod sakte! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/sHVU5xYxwj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2020
Todne ki baat par jab Shehbaz ne jawaab diya tab #MahiraSharma aur #ParasChhabra dono hi unke saath bhid gaye! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/aPeAxsaIfs— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2020
- Kunal and Mahira also start fighting after which Vishal makes his brother understand not to cross his limits.
Kunal Singh ko di dhamki ke baare mein #MahiraSharma se poochhne aaye hai @vishalsingh713! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/Ms4zqttbmX— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2020
- Vikas wins the task. When Bigg Boss asks him to name a contestant whom he wants to oust from the captaincy race, he takes Sana's name. Citing the reason, he says that he didn't like the way Shehbaz was playing the game.
Shehnaaz Gill's team thinks that Bigg Boss's decision is unfair. Shehnaaz doubts her brother of cheating.
Arhaan Khan has sent a message for Rashami through Himanshi Khurana.
#ArhaanKhan ne bheja hai #HimanshiKhurana ke haathon yeh message! @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13l pic.twitter.com/oYgs22SLgL— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2020
Himanshi Khurana doesn't want to commit to Asim inside the house. Vikas Gupta asks her to clarify this to Asim.
#HimanshiKhurana nahi karna chahti hai iss ghar mein @imrealasim se koi commitment! Magar @lostboy54 unhe keh rahe hai ki woh #AsimRiaz ko clarity de. @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/TLwAvRMgPl— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2020
Vikas wants to resolve his differences with Kashmere Shah.
After Vikas and Shefali, Rashami also thinks that Himanshi doesn't love Asim.