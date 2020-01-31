Bigg Boss 13, January 31 Highlights: Vikas Gupta shows his 'mastermind' side. Shehnaaz out of captaincy race

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Also, Shehbaz and Paras Chhabra get into an ugly spat during the task. Catch the highlights of Bigg Boss 13 January 31 episode here.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 23:45 IST
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 23:45 IST
In today's episode, mastermind Vikas Gupta once again shows his flawless game-planning skills. The drama unfolds in an interesting way when Sidharth Shukla urges Bigg Boss to disqualify Vikas from the game. Meanwhile, during the task, Shehbaz calls Paras Chhabra Mahira's bamboo. If you have missed January 31 episode, here are the highlights:

 

