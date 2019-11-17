Monday, November 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
Bigg Boss 13 eviction leaves fans shocked, #WhyArhaanKhan trends on Twitter

In Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan declared Arhaan Khan and Himanshi Khurrana in the danger zone. Out of the two contestants, Arhaan was evicted from the show.

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2019 23:29 IST
Fans shocked with Bigg Boss 13 eviction, #WhyArhaanKhan trends on Twitter

In the Bigg Boss 13 elimination episode on Sunday, actor and model Arhaan Khan was evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan declared that Arhaan and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khuranna were in the danger zone out of the 11 nominated contestants this week. While Himanshi survived BB 13 elimination this week, Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan is now out of the Bigg Boss 13 house after Tehseen Poonawala's eviction last week.

Arhaan Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 13 has left fans shocked and, members of the social media have now taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. With #WhyArhaanKhan, Twitterati are unhappy with this week's shocking elimination.

One user wrote, "Arhaan was obviously more deserving then others who have been sleeping in the house for days Rashami Desai Broke down after his eviction was totally unfair breaks my heart".

"Bigg Boss 13 may be full of twists but this eviction is totally shocking! Hard to believe that a deserving contestant like Arhaan Khan was eliminated! This is unfair! #WhyArhaanKhan", wrote another.

Even Sidharth and Asim's fans were left shocked by Arhaan's eviction from the reality show.

Arhaan Khan is an Indian model and actor by profession. Before acting, Arhaan kickstarted his acting career as a model. He made his acting debut with K.V. He made his television debut with Badho Bahu wherein he played the character of Rana Ahlawat, a wrestler.Vijayendra Prasad's feature film, SriValli.

 

