Bigg Boss 13 eviction leaves fans shocked, #WhyArhaanKhan trends on Twitter

Image Source : TWITTER Fans shocked with Bigg Boss 13 eviction, #WhyArhaanKhan trends on Twitter

In the Bigg Boss 13 elimination episode on Sunday, actor and model Arhaan Khan was evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan declared that Arhaan and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khuranna were in the danger zone out of the 11 nominated contestants this week. While Himanshi survived BB 13 elimination this week, Rashami Desai's rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan is now out of the Bigg Boss 13 house after Tehseen Poonawala's eviction last week.

Arhaan Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 13 has left fans shocked and, members of the social media have now taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. With #WhyArhaanKhan, Twitterati are unhappy with this week's shocking elimination.

One user wrote, "Arhaan was obviously more deserving then others who have been sleeping in the house for days Rashami Desai Broke down after his eviction was totally unfair breaks my heart".

He was the one who gave befitting reply to Mr Shukla.

He deserves another chance in BB13.#WhyArhaanKhan@imArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/XVfdzgfCNl — Parth Solanki (@kapilianJB) November 17, 2019

"Bigg Boss 13 may be full of twists but this eviction is totally shocking! Hard to believe that a deserving contestant like Arhaan Khan was eliminated! This is unfair! #WhyArhaanKhan", wrote another.

Arhaan khan was evicted because he is not popular as other nominated contestants like himanshi and khesari in punjab and bihar, and on premiere, he said that " Pta nahi kb tk tik paonga,log mujhe itna nahi jante " And finally this happens #WhyArhaanKhan pic.twitter.com/eDPZLxqaSL — Harwindersingh (@Harwind51549032) November 17, 2019

Even Sidharth and Asim's fans were left shocked by Arhaan's eviction from the reality show.

Dear @BiggBoss though I support and Sid and Asim but #ArhaanKhan is good player why you outcasted him? he deserve another chance. #WhyArhaanKhan — Shadab Alam (@ShadabA111) November 17, 2019

Arhaan Khan is an Indian model and actor by profession. Before acting, Arhaan kickstarted his acting career as a model. He made his acting debut with K.V. He made his television debut with Badho Bahu wherein he played the character of Rana Ahlawat, a wrestler.Vijayendra Prasad's feature film, SriValli.