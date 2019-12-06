Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz makes it to top 25 sexiest Asian men list along with Hrithik Roshan

Asim Riaz grabs 24th position in the list of 50

Asim Riaz's who started gradually in Bigg Boss 13 is now one of the top contenders of the reality show. From following footsteps of Sidharth Shukla to creating his own identity amongst the top celebrities, Asim's journey in Salman Khan's reality show is commendable. Recently, Asim added another feather to his cap. He is now among the top 25 sexiest Asian men in the list of 50. For unversed, the list is topped by none other than Hrithik Roshan.

He grabbed 24th position which is quite impressive. Asim's Twitter handle which is now managed by his team wrote, “The highest newcomer in the 2019 list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world (thanks to you) is Asim Riaz (24). Top six announced tomorrow. Full list only in Eastern Eye newspaper on Friday. #EasternEyeSexyList2019 #LoneWarriorAsim''.

The highest newcomer in the 2019 list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world (thanks to you) is Asim Riaz (24). Top six announced tomorrow. Full list only in Eastern Eye newspaper on Friday.#EasternEyeSexyList2019 #LoneWarriorAsim #unstoppableasim — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 5, 2019

It is the 16th edition of the world-famous list that is published annually by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper. The list is based on votes from fans around the globe. Also, social media buzz, media attention and positive impact are determining factors for the list.

On a related note, Asim is garnering enough sympathy on social media after Sidharth forcefully pushed him during the Bigg Boss junction captaincy task. Sidharth has been nominated for the next two weeks for violating the rule.