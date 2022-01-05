Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRISHTY RODE Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode informs fans about her COVID-19 positive report, later deletes post

2022 did not start on a great note for actor and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Srishty Rode as she tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday (January 5), Srishty took to Instagram Story and gave her health update. "I have been tested positive! Have home quarantined myself with mild symptoms. I request everyone who came in touch with me in the last few days to please get yourself tested," she wrote.

However, she deleted the post a few hours later. Srishty was recently seen partying with actors Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan, and Mishthi Tyagi among others.

Earlier in the day, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes confirmed that she and her mother have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also shared that she is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 like congestion, cough, cold, severe body and head aches among others.

Erica wrote on Instagram, "Requesting your kind attention. When Covid first hit us, I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat."

She continued, "As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love - EJF (sic).”

Star Plus show Vidrohi actor Sharad Malhotra also tested positive for the disease, following which the shooting location was fumigated.

-with ANI inputs