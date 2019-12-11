Jennifer Winget's fees as Maya from Beyhadh 2 will leave you surprised

The second season of the much-awaited show Beyhadh began with a bang a few days back and actress Jennifer Winget returned on the small screen in the avatar of revengeful Maya. The show which garnered praises for its content, as well as actors, became one of the hit shows which is why the makers were forced to bring Beyhadh 2. The new season is getting appreciation not just for the actress but also for the new joiners viz Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry who are seen playing crucial roles of MJ and in the show.

The first season of the show bought huge success to the actress. The fans helped her become one of the highest-paid actresses of Television. Not only this, but her fees was also increased during the duration of Beyhadh. This left fans wondering as to how much she will be earning for this season. Well, as per the current reports the actress is taking a whopping amount back home. The latest reports by Pinkvilla suggest that Jennifer is being paid a handsome amount of Rs 1.80-85 lakh per day for the show.

A source close to the portal said, “While Jennifer is getting paid a bomb, Shivin Narang is not behind. He is getting around 85-90 thousand per episode.”

