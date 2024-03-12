Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story poster out, TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee stars in period drama

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story poster is out now

Feature film Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story has unveiled its official poster, promising a blend of period drama and romance set against the backdrop of India's rich history. Scheduled for release on March 29th, the film delves into the intricacies of a unique love story, brought to life by the vision of writer-director Akashaditya Lama.

Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story director says he's inspired by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Director Akashaditya Lama, known for his work on "Nani Teri Morni Ko" and "Tauba Tera Jalwa" starring Ameesha Patel, shares his inspiration for the film by stating, "I am deeply inspired by the work of two great men India has ever produced: author Sharad Chandra Chattopadhyay and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. It might sound surprising to some, but those familiar with their work will recognize their influence in 'Bengali 1947.'"

Adding depth to the conversation, Lama further states, "India has an unbroken philosophical lineage for more than seven thousand years, which is highly inclusive. Unfortunately, the common people of the country are not aware of it. I have attempted to convey the Indian perspective on love and politics in an entertaining cinematic way."

For the unversed, Two-time National Award winner and producer Satish Pande shares, "This film is based on one of the director's plays named 'Shabri Ka Mohan.'"

Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story cast and release date

The film cast includes Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Ankur Armam, Surabhi Srivastava, Falaq Rahi, Vikram TDR and Atul Gangwar. The musical score is composed by Abhishek Ray.

COMFED Productions Pvt Ltd and THINK TANK GLOBAL, led by producers Satish Pande, Akashaditya Lama, and Rishabh Pande, have joined forces to bring this cinematic masterpiece to audiences. Distribution is done by Platoon Distribution. The release date of the film is scheduled for release on March 29th.

Also Read: 'Before you form opinion...', Kangana Ranaut reacts to CAA implementation