'Before you form opinion...', Kangana Ranaut reacts to CAA implementation

Kangana Ranaut supports CAA implementation

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to speak in favour of the CAA implementation. For those who don't know, the Union Home Ministry officially notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, a move anticipated ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election schedule announcement. Kangana hailed the Centre's decision and requested to understand the CAA.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to CAA implementation

Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah on her Insta story along with the Indian tricolour flag emoticon. In the second story, the Queen actor wrote, “Before you make an opinion or emotion about CAA, first understand what does it stand for?”

Moreover, this is not for the first time that Ranaut has supported CAA. In 2019, the actor not only praised the Act but also called Bollywood celebs 'spineless' for keeping quiet at the CAA protest. However, where Kangana Ranaut has praised the Government's step to implement CAA, South superstar Vijay Thalapathy has called it unacceptable.

Thalapathy Vijay opposed the CAA notification

Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government after it notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He said that it is not acceptable to implement any law like the CAA in a nation where people live in social harmony.

"It is not acceptable to implement any law like the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in an environment where all citizens of the country live with social harmony," he said. Vijay also requested the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu. "The leaders should ensure that this law does not get implemented in Tamil Nadu," the statement added.

