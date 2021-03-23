Barrister Babu: Anirudh and Bondita get goofy during Holi celebrations | See Photos

Image Source : INSTGARAM/AURRABHATNAGARBADONI Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar

The Holi celebrations have already begun in the popular TV show Barrister Babu on Colors TV. The leading duo Anirudh aka Pravisht Mishra and Bondita aka Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni has been entertaining the viewers with their cute chemistry on the small screen. The actors also share a warm bond offscreen. Taking to Instagram, Aurra shared some goofy pictures of them having fun during the Holi celebrations. She wrote, "Let's celebrate Holi with vibrant colors this year. .... barristerbabu"

The pictures show Aurra and Pravisht Mishra putting gulaal on ech other and enjoying the festival of colours. Check out the pictures here-

Meanwhile, TV actress Vaishnavi MacDonald is said to have been roped in for the show. The current track of the show revolves around Anirudh getting married to Manorma because he wants to let Bondita know that they can never get together as husband and wife in the true sense.