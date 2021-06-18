BARC TRP Report Week 22: Anupamaa continues to rule, Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOTSTAR,SMARTJAZZ1 Anupamaa continues to rule, Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drop

Fans getting hooked to their TV screens, watching their favorite shows is all what every actor and maker wants. According to BARC TRP report of week 23, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa continues to rule on the top spot. The show has been fans favorite since the beginning. On the other hand, reality shows like Super Dancer 4 and Indian Idol 12 have also been making a mark. Other than Anupamaa, TV show Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been a constant in the top 5 of TRP list as well. Did it make it to the top this week as well? Let's have a look-

Anupamaa

Anupama continues to rule on the top spot. With a new twist coming up, the excitement of the fans has increased. Other than Kavya and Vanraj's wedding and the drama that was attached to it, fans are excited to see Anupama start a new life with her family after beating the deadly disease.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is based on the love triangle of Sai (Ayesha Singh), Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). The performances and the interesting storyline has been catching the viewers' attention a lot. The show stanbds on second spot on BARC TRP list of week 23.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

The dance reality show judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu is earning more and more fans with each weekend. The show has risen to number 3 in the TRP report. In the upcoming episodes, famous 90s singer Kumar Sanu will be seen gracing the Father's Day celebrations on the show.

Imlie

Star Plus' show Imlie has slipped to the fourth spot. The show has been keeping the fans hooked for many weeks now. The story of the show will take a new turn as Aditya, who is going to divorce Malini, will change his mind. Imlie stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The TRP of the popular TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has also dropped in the last week. The show has been the favorite of the audience for a long time. The show is at number five this time. Even without Dayaben aka Disha Ptanai, the show has managed to keep its viewers hooked.

While these shows continue to entertain the viewers, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of the top five this week. Even the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 did not make it to the top 5.