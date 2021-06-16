Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYENTERTAINMENTTELEVISION Super Dancer Chapter 4: Get ready for Shilpa Shetty's dance performance on Kumar Sanu's hit songs

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has become one of the much-loved and watched reality shows of recent times. Not just the performances of the contestants but the judges including-- Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapur also drive the fans to watch this TV show. The makers have recently found a new way to entertain everyone by inviting various celebrities as special judges. In the last few weeks, we saw actors like Suniel Shetty, Govinda, etc gracing the show and getting impressed. Well now, it's time for yet another episode that will cater to the occasion of Father’s Day and will invite legendary singer Kumar Sanu on the show. Yes, that's true! Read further to know more interesting updates about the same.

The 'Kumar Sanu special episode' which will air this weekend will see the participants showing their moves on some of the hit numbers of the singer. Both Sanu, as well as Anurag Basu, will receive special messages from their children that will make their Father's Day memorable. Not only this but the 'Dhadkan' actress will be seen shaking her legs to some of Kumar Sanu’s tracks wearing a gorgeous white saree.

A lot of promo videos have been doing rounds on the internet in which various contestants can be seen performing on songs like-- Pyar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai, and more. This leaves the singer impressed as he says that he would return to the show again. For those unversed, Kumar Sanu recently graced another reality show Indian Idol 12 after the show got embroiled in a controversy surrounding Kishore Kumar's special episode.

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty, she recently stepped down as the judge when her husband Raj Kundra, kids Viaan and Samisha and other family members tested positive for COVID-19. In her absence, it was Malaika Arora who took on the responsibility and stepped into her shoes. After everyone at Shilpa's family recovered, she returned to the show in May and got a warm welcome from the contestants.

Shilpa has been recently in news for her personal life after an old interview of Raj Kundra's first wife Kavita went viral in which she is seen accusing Shilpa of breaking her marriage. Reacting to her allegations, Raj told Pinkvilla in an interview, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She (ex-wife) grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt..."

"The relationship that my wife and ex-brother-in-law Vansh were sharing, going out for work together meeting and sitting in the same room so often, etc. I guess my sister felt it best to move back," he further told the portal.

On the professional front, she is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming films "Hungama 2" and "Nikamma".