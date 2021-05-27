Image Source : INSTA/RUPALIGANGULY BARC TRP Report Week 20, 2021: Not Anupamaa, but THIS daily soap tops the list of top 5 shows

BARC TRP report of week 20 is finally here. If you are wondering that this time too the top spot is grabbed by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's daily soap 'Anupamaa,' then probably wrong. Just like every Thursday, the list of top 5 shows was released and surprisingly daily soap 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' has topped this time. No reality show climbed to the top this week. This list shares insight to the makers as well so that they can plan something in the coming week for their fans to watch. There might be many who might be interested to know the performance of their favourite show. Just in case, you are the one, we have enlisted the TRP report of Week 19: Saturday, 15th May 2021 To Friday, 21st May 2021?

Check out the full list here:

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma earned 8392 impressions this week and topped the list.

2. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa which has been going quite strong came on the second spot with 8371 impressions.

3. Imli

Featuring actors Subum Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh, the show managed to get 8043 impressions this week and came on the third position.

4. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

The second season of the popular daily soap earned the fourth spot with 6402 impressions.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the most popular shows of the small screen secured fifth position and got 6165 impressions this week