Balika Vadhu 2 trailer: New Anandi revealed, show to begin from August 9 | WATCH

'Balika Vadhu' was undoubtedly one of the much-loved and watched shows of the small screen. Aired in the year 2008, the daily soap featured actors like Siddharth Shukla, Avika Gor, Neha Marda, Pratusha Banerjee, amongst others. After a gripping promo, the makers announced the release date along with the trailer of the upcoming season.

Sharing the trailer, Colors wrote in their Instagram post, "Baal Vivah ki iss kupratha ka abhishaap apni maa ki kokh mein hi jhelna pada nanhi si Anandi ko! Issi kupratha ko mitaane laut aayi hai ek nayi Balika Vadhu! #BalikaVadhu2, 9th August se Mon-Fri. (Little Anandi had to suffer the curse of this evil social norm right in her mother's womb. To end this tradition, a new Anandi has arrived)."

Take a look:

In the trailer, new characters and a storyline has been introduced. It begins with a woman in labour pain. Men outside are hoping the baby to be a girl and they are fixing her marriage soon after she is born. The baby is named Anandi, which was also the protagonist's name in the first season of the show. As she grows into a toddler, the marriage discussions gain momentum.

Earlier, a promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors channel with caption reading, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2.

The shoot of the show began last month in Rajasthan. The young actors Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani will play the lead roles. The cast also includes Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Seema Mishra, Anshul Trivedi, Supriya Shukla among others.