Asim Riaz shares brother Umar Riaz's photo serving as corona warrior amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz keeps treating fans with sizzling photos and videos on social media. The actor is very active and encourages his fans to take care of their fitness during the lockdown. On Friday, he shared a photo of his brother Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession and has been serving as a corona warrior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asim Riaz shared a picture in which Umar is seen at his desk wearing a PPE kit and doing his job. Check out the photo here-

Umar Riaz has been a big support for Asim Riaz during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He used to respond to every negative comment on social media and used to support his brother especially during his fight with BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He even tackled all teh touigh questions thrown at him about Asim's rumoured relationship inside and outside the house.

Talking about Asim's Bigg Boss 13 journey, he earned much attention from the fans and earned a huge fan following. After coming out, he featured in a song with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez titled Mere Angne Mein. He also collaborated with his girlfriend and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana as they featured together in Neha Kakkar's song Kalla Sohan Nai.

There have been rumours that post lockdown is lifted, Asim and Himanshi will participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. Reacting to the same, Himanshitold Zoon, "Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors."

