As Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 premieres tonight, a look at past 'crorepatis' of Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to commence with its 15th edition on Monday, August 14. Hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, KBC is one of the most loved game shows on Indian television. The show first aired in July 2000 and in these 23 years, it has witnessed several top prize winners, whose life has changed after participating in the show. So, before the 15th season premieres tonight, let's take a look at the past crorepatis.

Harshvardhan Navathe - He became the first ever crorepati of the game show and won Rs 1 crore. He was studying for civil services exam at that time.

Vijay Raul and Arundhati - The duo appeared on the show in the first season and clinched the top prize of Rs 1 crore.

Ravi Mohan Saini - In the Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior season, Ravi Saini won Rs 1 crore prize money at the tender age of 14. In the year 2014, he gave UPSC and qualified for IPS and his all-India rank was 461.

Brajesh Dubey - In the second season of KBC, when the top prize was doubled to the first season. Brajesh won Rs 1 crore and went on to attempt the Rs 2 crore question. However, he was not sure of the answer, so he decided to quit and take home Rs 1 crore.

Rahat Taslim - She won Rs 1 crore in the fourth season of the show in 2010.

Sushil Kumar - He became the first-ever contestant to win the Rs 5 crore prize money on the show. He was a computer operator from Bihar.

Sunmeet Kaur - Sunmeet, a tuition teacher, won Rs 5 crore in the sixth season.

Firoz Fatima - She won Rs 1 crore in the seventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Taj Mohammad Rangrez - He also won Rs 1 crore in the same season.

Achin Sarthak Narula - The brother duo the biggest prize ever on the show, i.e. Rs 7 crore, in the 8th season.

Anamika Majumdar - She became the first contestant of the 9th season to win Rs 1 crore.

Binita Jain - She won Rs 1 crore prize money in the 10th season.

Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim - Both won Rs 1 crore in the 12th season.

Himani Bundela, Sahil Aditya Ahirwar, and Geeta Singh Gaur - All won Rs 1 crore in season 13 of KBC.

Kavita Chawla - The only crorepati of the last season.

