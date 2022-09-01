Arjun Bijlani does Griha Pravesh on Ganesh Chaturthi, calls it ‘one of the most important days’ | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Arjun Bijlani does Griha Pravesh on Ganesh Chaturthi

Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the most popular faces in Telly Town, is known for his remarkable acting and hosting skills. Over the years, the actor has carved his place in showbiz with his charisma. Last year, the actor took to social media and announced the good news that he had bought a new house. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Arjun, along with his family, finally shifted to the lavish mansion.

The Naagin fame actor, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with full festive spirit and enthusiasm every year. This year the celebrations for the Bijlani family will be better than ever as the family is celebrating the festival in their new place. On Thursday, Arjun took to his social media and shared a video of his Griha Pravesh. The video shows Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, entering the house and tilting a kalash (pot) laden with rice using her right foot and then stepping into a dish with Alta. Then, she leaves her footprints on a white cloth. The video further shows, Arjun along with his wifey, son Ayan, and mother indulging in a hawan and then followed by Ganpati Puja. The Bijlani family looked adorable in traditional outfits, radiating happiness on their big day.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Arjun shared a post on social media announcing that he was finally shifting to his new place. His post read, "I am a happy man today .. Aaj Graha pravesh hai and will get Bappa home as well . People who know me know how much I tried to move in before but it just dint happen. I guess this was the reason , Bappa wanted to come in with me only and the best part is that today is my favourite day as well TUESDAY !! For some it may be a coincidence but for me it’s not . Like they say everything happens for a reason .. Thank you God for everything. I wanna thank all my friends family and well wishers for always keeping me in their prayers . And a big thank you to all my fans who have made me who I am . Thank you thank you thank you !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is gearing up to host MTV Splitsvilla 14 along with Sunny Leone. The actor currently hosts a weekend special segment, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

