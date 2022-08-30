Inside Jannat Zubair's Birthday: Rubina Dilaik, Anushka Sen and others dazzle in stylish outfits

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jannat Zubair's 21st birthday bash

Jannat Zubair is one of the most loved Indian television celebrities. The actress has achieved so much in life at a very young age because of her hard work and passion. She became popular from her television show 'Phulwa' and 'Tu Aashiqui'. From making a debut as a child artist in 2010's show 'Dill Mill Gayye'' to ruling the social media world with her stylish looks and dance videos, she has inspired so many people. Recently, she was seen performing dangerous stunts in Rohit Shetty's show Katron Ke Khiladi's season 12. The actress rang in her 21st birthday on Monday and celebrated her big day with her close family and friends in Mumbai.

The star-studded celebration was all about fun, cakes, hugs and smile. Her co-contestant from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, to Faisal Sheikh attended her birthday party and along with Anushka Sen, Ashnoor Kaur, Mouni Roy and others.

While the birthday girl Jannat rocked in a nude colour bodycon dress and paired it with a princess crown, her guests also rocked in their stylish avatars. Let’s have a look at some of the inside pictures and videos of last night's celebration.

Other than Jannat, one person who grabbed many eyeballs from last night's gala was Faisal Shaikh. After watching their chemistry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans have started speculating about their relationship. But, both the actors have denied dating.

Here are some more pictures from last night:

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAshnoor Kaur, Rubina Dilaik and Anushka looked gorgeous

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANINeha Mahajan, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambair, Faisal Shaikh in frame

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIMouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Mahhi Vij in frame

Also Read: Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta FINALLY hitched for life, celebs pour wishes | INSIDE pics and videos

Also Read: 'Khichdi' actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 persons thrash him in Thane

Latest Entertainment News