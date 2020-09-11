Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALYGONI Are Aly Goni and Karan Patel going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss 14 fever has already gripped the audience. While speculations over the contestants is on, latest banter between Aly Goni and Karan Patel gives out a hint that they may be a part of the upcoming show

Bigg Boss 13 was a massive hit. So much so that the makers even extended the show with a few months. Now, it's time for Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan recently shared the new promo of the show and all the Bigg Boss fans went crazy. Ever since the announcement, there have been speculations over the list of contestants. While there are some stars like Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan and more who are confirmed to be a part of it, the rest of the names are under wraps. However, the latest banter between Karan Patel and Aly Goni gives out a clue

Aly recently took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, and Charu Mehra. They seemed to have stepped out of their homes for an outing. Over this, Karan Patel dropped a comment asking where are everyone headed? To this, Aly replied saying that from next month, he'll be by Karan's side. "bas agle maheene se sirf aapke pass honga," Aly said. Fans are now racking their heads and speculating that they might be going to Bigg Boss 14 house. Well, it sure seems to be a hint, doesn't it?

Check out Aly and Karan's banter below:

Aly, Jasmin and Karan together featured in the special edition of the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. While Aly and Jasmin's camaraderie calls for a lot of attention, Karan too seems to have become good friends with them. It will surely be interesting to see this trio in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

