Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slays in dramatic and adorable pictures with her real-life 'Anuj Kapadia'

Anupamaa is one of the most adored shows on Television. Its gripping drama always keeps the attention of the audience hooked. The content of the show is what their fans relate to the most. Many women out there feel that they can relate to Anupama, the character played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupama has been breaking the TRP charts because of its storyline and contemporary themes about different issues. Our favourite stars frequently share behind-the-scenes photos with their followers on social media to keep them informed about what's going on in their lives. Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram to share some incredible photos, she clicked with her real-life husband, Ashwin Verma who had come to visit her on the sets of Anupama.

Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is wearing her wedding dress in the photos and giving some cute yet dramatic poses with her husband. She wrote a very quirky caption, saying that when her real-life 'Anuj Kapadia' comes to meet her on sets. It was really fun to watch them. Both of them posed with their candid sides on.

The pictures were captioned, "When my real life Anuj Kapadia comes to meet me ….. #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #onset #instagood #sunday #sundaypost #weekend #love #hisbandwife #couple #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

The photos are sweet and give us couple goals!

Seeing the pictures, most of her co-actors including Anuj commented on the pictures. Anuj made a fun-loving comment which surely entertained the fans. This surely is a treat for their fans. Anupama aka Rupali's fans is always crazy happy to see the duo with her reel life Anuj Kapadia or real-life Anuj Kapadia.

The craze for Anupama is increasing every day because of all the twists and turns it has witnessed and with many more yet to come. Now that #MaAn's Shaadi is finally done, fans are excited for all the dramatic adventures that are about to come.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.