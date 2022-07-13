Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma share pics with Ranbir Kapoor from set, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor poses with actresses from Star Plus show Anupamaa

Anupamaa actresses Rupali Ganguly and Madalsa Sharma had their respective fanboy moments recently when they met Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been promoting his upcoming film ahead of its release on July 22. Shamshera is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The anticipation for the film is sky high as it is Ranbir's first movie in four years and features him in a double role.

Rupali shares pics with Ranbir Kapoor

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly met Ranbir during Shamshera promotions. She shared several pics with him on Instagram and called him a humble superstar. In a reels video, Rupali and Ranbir dance on Shamshera track Ji Huzoor. Rupali shared her moments with Ranbir on social media and captioned the post, "I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM. An actor Par Excellence. An extremely humble down to earth superstar. A talent unparalleled. My absolute favorite actor. Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa and Thank u @starplus and #ravivaarwithstarparivaar for giving me this platform where it was truely a dream come true. Anupamaa ki wajah se dheere dheere karke ek ek sapna poora ho raha hai. This is an experience I shall cherish for a lifetime. An entire episode with him and a reel too (sic)."

Madalsa wishes Ranbir good luck for Shamshera

Madalsa donned Gangubai Kathiawadi look in the pictures with Ranbir. She wished him luck with the box office success of Shamshera. She cutely addresses him as RK. Sharing a selfie with Ranbir. Madalsa wrote, "Wish you all the love and luck RK for your latest release Shamshera An exciting episode coming up soon! Keep watching Ravivaar with Star Parivaar @starplus @disneyplushotstar (sic)."

Ranbir's family set to expand

Meanwhile, Ranbir is soon going to become a father. After marrying Alia Bhatt on April 14, the couple recently announced their pregnancy on social media. They are soon going to feature in Brahmastra: Part 1, which will release in September later this year.

