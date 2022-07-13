Vidyut Jammwal to marry designer Nandita Mahtani in London? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEVIDYUTJAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged in September 2021

Vidyut Jammwal announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in September last year. The couple was hush-hush about their romantic relationship and no one had any clue about their dating life until the big announcement was made on social media by Vidyut. Now, it is learned that the Khuda Hafiz actor may get married in London to his ladylove Nandita.

Secrecy over Vidyut and Nandita's marriage

Much like their romance and engagement, Vidyut and Nandita's marriage details are shrouded in mystery. Speculation is rife that Vidyut will be travelling to London to marry Nandita, who is already in the country. There are also rumours that Vidyut and Nandita may already be married and the announcement will be made soon on social media by the couple.

Vidyut's secret engagement to Nandita

In September last year, Vidyut shared that he proposed to Nandita and she said yes. The Commando actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with Nandita, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1. The first picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal, with Mahtani sporting a ring.

"Did it the commando way. 01/09/21 (sic)," the 40-year-old actor wrote. Nandita, who is also in her 40s, shared the same photographs on her Instagram page and wrote, "Couldn't keep him hanging any longer…said yes! 1-9-21 (sic)."

Vidyut's Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 released in cinema halls

Meanwhile, Vidyut's Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 has been running in cinema halls since July 8. In five days, it has managed to earn Rs 9.15 crore at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the collections of the film saw a boost on Eid but it needs to maintain an upward trajectory to score well in its lifetime business. " The mass pockets of #UP and #Bihar especially are performing extremely well and are likely to stay strong in the coming week (sic)," Taran wrote in his tweet.

Vidyut's upcoming movies

Vidyut will also be seen in the upcoming movie IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana.