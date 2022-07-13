IMDb's top 10 Indian web series of 2022 so far: Campus Diaries, The Great Indian Murder, Rocket Boys

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ISHWAKSINGH IMDb's list of the top 10 Indian web series of 2022 (so far) has been revealed

IMDb, the movies and TV rating site, has released its list of the top 10 Indian web series of 2022 so far. This year, the makers have been experimenting more with the storylines, taking braver and bolder steps in filmmaking. With the list of top 10 Indian web series out, it is clear that streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar are facing stiff competition from platforms like MX Player, Sony LIV and Voot.

MX Player series tops the IMDb rankings

MX Player series Campus DIaries has earned the number one spot in the top 10 list of Indian web series of 2022 so far. The show revolves around five students at Excel University as they navigate friendships and face student politics on campus. The show premiered in January 2022 and became an instant hit among the fans for its relatable humour.

No Netflix or Amazon Prime Video series in Top 3

It comes as a huge surprise that streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have no series in the Top 3. After Campus Diaries took the first spot, the Disney+Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder and Sony LIV show Rocket Boys grabbed the number 2 and 3 spots respectively. While Prime Video series Panchayat comes in at the number 4 spot, Netflix failed to clinch a position even in the top 5 shows of 2022 so far. At the number 5 spot is Disney+Hotstar's medical drama Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

3 Netflix shows in Top 10

In the IMDb's list of top 10 shows of 2022 so far, Netflix series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen, Mai and The Fame Game took the number 6, 9, 10 spots respectively.

Here's the complete list of the top 10 Indian web shows of 2022 so far.

Campus Diaries (MX Player)

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

Rocket Boys (Sony LIV)

Panchayat (Prime Video)

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Apharan (Voot & ALTBalaji)

Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mai (Netflix)

The Fame Game (Netflix)