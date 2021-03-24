Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly grooves to Kangana Ranaut's Hungama Ho Gaya song. Watch BTS video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDANSHU_PANDEY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly grooves to Kangana Ranaut's Hungama Ho Gaya song

Star Plus show Anupamaa has not just been ruling the TRP charts but the hearts of the people as well. The Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has been on the top of the BARC TRP list for many weeks now. Fans are all set to witness Holi special episodes in the coming days and the excitement has already been reaching peeks. Actor Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj in the show, on Tuesday shared a BTS video of Rupali aka Anupamaa dancing to Kangana Ranaut's song Hungama Ho Gaya.

The video shows Rupali rehearsing her steps on the song for the Holi episode while Sudhanshu sits and records her. He wrote, "TUNE HONTHON SE LAGAYI TOOO

HUNGAMA HO GAYA... SOME REAL FUN THING COMING VERY SOON TO UR SCREENS." Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, the current track of the show has Vanraj and Kavya staying at his house with his family and him getting a divorce from Anupamaa. While Vanraj has his love with him, the latest reports claim that Anupamaa will soon have a love interest as well. The buzz has it that Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor Ram Kapoor is all set to enter the show as Rupali Ganguli's love interest. While nothing has been confirmed yet, producer Rajan Shahid when asked about Anupamaa's leading man, he claimed that he would like Ram Kapoor to play the role.

Meanwhile, it is also rumoured that the new man in Anupamaa's life won't be a stranger but someone from her past.