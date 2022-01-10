TV show Anupamaa hailed by netizens for showcasing mental health issues with sensitivity

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURAVKHANNALOVERS_ Anupamaa hailed by netizens for showcasing mental health issues with sensitivity

Rupali Ganguly's Star Plus show Anupamaa has been on the top of TRP charts weeks in and out and its popularity is unrivalled. After the entry of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, fans are just loving the chemistry between him and Rupali's title character Anupamaa. Apart from the nuanced acting the cast puts on display, the show has often been lauded for taking up pressing social concerns and bringing them into the mainstream.

Earlier, the show had touched upon women's safety issues and #MeToo movement in some of the episodes which had received praise by the viewers for how they were depicted with sensibility and realism. Now, a clip showcasing Anupamaa talking about mental health is getting people's attention for all the right reasons. In the show, Anuj Kapadia's sister Malvika Kapadia aka Mukku, played by Aneri Vajani, has been introduced. In the first few episodes, her mental health issues were hinted at but not discussed openly.

The video from the show doing the rounds on Twitter shows Mukku waking up terrified. It makes a reference to the emotional and physical abuse she has been a victim of at the hands of her ex-husband in the past, scars of which are deep within her.

Rupali's character Anupamaa is seen comforting Mukku during this time of need. Netizens commented that the strong performances by the actors helped in portraying the subject of mental health sensitively.

Anupamaa, co-starring Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Chakraborty, Nidhi Shah and others, is a remake of Indrani Halder-fronted long-running Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee. Also starring Tota Roy Chowdhury and Sudip Mukherjee, the show started with showcasing woman’s fight for her family’s respect. The Hindi version has also seen massive acceptance among the audiences.