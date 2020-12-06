Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Ankita Lokhande dedicates special performance for late Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards. Watch video

There is no unknown fact that actors Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput were madly in love with each other during their 'Pavitra Rishta' days. The reel-life Archana and Manav dated for quite a long-time until the year 2016 when they called it a split. Ever since the shocking demise of the 'Kai Po Che' actor, the fans have been constantly keeping track of the activities of his ex-girlfriend. Ankita who was quite active in demanding justice for him has now paid tribute to him at the recently held Zee Rishtey Awards 2020.

A video from the event is going viral on the internet in which Ankita can be seen dressed up in the character of Archana Deshmukh while her co-dancer is the stand-in for Sushant. They can be seen dancing to the title track of their daily soap. Have a look at the video here:

Ankita was recently spotted at the Zee Rishtey Awards on Saturday wearing an off-shoulder black gown. She was seen addressing the media at the red carpet and had a special message for fans. Ankita said, "Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye."

The actress even teased her fans with a rehearsal video of the same performance on Instagram. Alongside, she wrote, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful!!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta."

Meanwhile, Ankita recently met her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Natkarni who played the role of 'aai' in the show. Sharing a glimpse from the meet, she shared a video and wrote, "Met aai after so long and She is getting younger day by day ek dum kadak aai #ankitalokhande #ushanatkarni #aai #pavitrarishtamemoriess."

On the personal front, Ankita is dating businessman Vicky Jain.