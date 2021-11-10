Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande's December wedding with boyfriend Vicky Jain confirmed? Her latest pics suggests the same

It's that time of the year when all our social emdia handles are filled with news and pictures of someone or the other getting married. Similar is the case in our tinsel town. Reports of a number of celebrities getting hitched really soon are flouting all over the internet and one amongst those is Ankita Lokhhande. Yes, that's true! It is being said that the popular Television actress is all set to get hitched to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in the month of December. Even though she has been tight-lipped about the same, her latest pictures suggest that something is definitely cooking. It all happened when the 'Pavitra Rishta' fame took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of a few pairs of shoes she got as a gift. What caught everyone's attention were the words 'bride-to-be' embroidered over it.

Ankita on Tuesaday shared pictures of the footwear which she received in a box having the words 'happy bride’ written on it. Alongside she tagged the brand and added a folded hands emoji as the caption. As soon as she did the same, fans started speculating about her big day and took it as a confirmation.

Not only this, but on Wednesday, she even shared a romantic picture of her and Vicky's hands and wrote, "EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to."

It was said that the two of them will exchange vows in the first half of the month. The rumoured dates are 12, 13 and 14. Apparently, their close friends and relatives have been informed about the same and official invitations will soon be dispatched.

The two of them have been in a relationship for over three years now and in a post made in June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world.’ Ankita was earlier known to have been dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.