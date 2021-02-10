Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITAHASSANANDANI/ROHITREDDY Seen Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy's unseen pictures from hospital after welcoming baby boy?

After much-wait TV actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child-- a baby boy on Tuesday. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media where he shared a picture with his wife who was seen laying down with her baby bump. Alongside, he wrote, "Oh boy!" Soon after making the announcement, Rohit shared a glimpse of the new mother in his Instgram story. The picture was shared on Instagram story and showed the couple holding hands and smiling. Alongwith it, he wrote, "Love you, baby. Most beautiful moments ever." Not only this, but a picture of Anita is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen holding a baby in her arms. This has been shared by a fan page and is being called the first picture of the Reddy baby.

Have a look at all the pictures here:

Not just Rohit but even the close friends of the duo writer Mushtaq Sheikh and Ekta Kapoor shared pictures of the couple from the hospital. Mushtaq took to Instagram and wrote alongside, "It's a boy! With proud papa and mummy." While Ekta wrote, "When u realise ur not gonna b discussing work n lovelife but babies now! Congrats @rohitreddygoa n @anitahassanandani welcome to the mummy daddy club!! Yayyyyy."

The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year. Reddy and Anita got married in 2013. Ever sinc ethe couple's pregnancy announcement, they have been sharing adorable pictures and videos on Instagram in which they were seen enjoying the period of nine months by relishing on Anita's favourite food items, vacationing, preparing themselves for the baby & getting a photoshoot done.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' "Kkavyanjali", "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and as Colors' "Naagin". She has also featured in Hindi films such as "Kucch Toh Hai", "Krishna Cottage" and "Ragini MMS 2".