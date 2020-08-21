Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon shares videos from last day of shoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAUMYATANDON Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon on quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: End of a beautiful journey

Actress Saumya Tandon, who played Anita Bhabi in the popular sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, has quit the show after five years. On Friday she shared vignettes of her last day on the set. Saumya has posted several videos on Instagram, capturing the celebrations on her last day on the set. One of the videos features the entire cast and crew singing "Tum ko dekha toh ye khayal aaya" by late ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. The crew also sings "Abhi na jaao chhodkar" for her. In one clip, the actress gets emotional and then is seen praising co-actors Asif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour.

"End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka a @deepeshbhan@saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day)," Saumya wrote as caption with the videos.

Producer Binaifer Kohli recently said, "Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and its a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too. The fact that me and channel waited for her during her pregnancy shows our mutual affection for each other. I will miss her.

In fact, my bond with her is so good that I have discussed with her to suggest someone who will fit best in her role. We have shared a great relationship of love and respect. I thank her for all her contribution to our show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' and to me personally whenever I needed her."

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.

