EXCLUSIVE: Not joining Bigg Boss 14, Saumya Tandon CONFIRMS after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
Buzz had it that Saumya Tandon who was seen playing the role of Anita bhabhi in the popular comedy show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' planned to quit the show to join Bigg Boss 14 this year, however, she has vehemently denied any such thing in an interview with IndiaTV.

Paras Kothari Paras Kothari
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 13:16 IST
Actress Saumya Tandon aka Anita bhabhi of the one of the most loved comedy shows on television 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' has confirmed to India TV that she has quit the show but she is still exploring options and is not joining the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as speculated earlier. Buzz had it that Saumya planned to quit the show to join Bigg Boss, however, she has vehemently denied any such thing and told IndiaTV, "I am not quitting because of Bigg Boss or coronavirus or pay cut or any other reason, these are all rumours and speculations. I just want to explore other challenging projects in future."

In an interview with IndiaTV, she said, "I am not continuing with Bhabi ji, this journey of 5 years has been a memorable one. This is a well thought out decision, not taken on an impulse. Have played the character of Gori mem/ Anita bhabhi for five years now, in the coming years I want to do projects that challenge me as an actor. I am not just a character, I am an actor and I want to explore different platforms and projects.

I want to do projects where there is scope for growth as an artiste. Having said that, it does not mean that Bhabi Ji... did not contribute to my growth, I had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I have played this character for five years now, and I feel I should move on."

"Bhabiji family is very close to my heart, I have made good friends in all these years and have a good relationship with the producers of the show. We worked together for five years and the journey has been memorable," she quipped.

The shooting of the show began recently and it was reported that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon's personal hairdresser on the set had been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been put under quarantine. Post that we heard reports of the actress quitting the show. However nothing was confirmed then but now, Saumya Tandon has confirmed that she will be leaving the show and that tomorrow is her last day of the shoot.

