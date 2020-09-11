Ahead of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls premiere, here's what Akshay Kumar has to say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Ahead of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls premiere, here's what Akshay Kumat has to say

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar sets out on a thrilling journey with British adventurer Bear Grylls in the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar streaming from 11th September at 8 PM on Discovery Plus, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app. Ahead of the premiere, Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar connected on a LIVE session on Instagram hosted by Huma Qureshi

Bear Grylls reveals what he loves about India

During the chat, host Huma Qureshi asked Bear Grylls about his love for India. Bear exclaimed, “I have a very warm heart when it comes to India. I think on one hand you have such incredible wildernesses for sure, its such extremes from the high mountains to the jungles and the dry areas. But I think above all what I love is the people and the warmth and love and richness of colour and smells and culture. If I have to sum one word up for India, it will be ‘warmth’- everywhere in climate, in the chilies and in the friendship.”

Akshay Kumar said he drank cow’s urine every day

During the LIVE chat, Akshay shared his experience of trying the elephant poop tea on the show. When Bear Grylls asked Akshay how did he like it, Akshay said “I wasn’t worried. I was too excited to be worried. Because of Ayurvedic reasons, I have had cow’s urine every day. So, this was okay.”

Viewers can also watch the episode on 14th September at 8 pm across 12 Discovery channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, DTamil, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD, TLC, TLC HD, Discovery ID, Discovery ID HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, and Discovery Kids

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage