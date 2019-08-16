Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's cool Instagram photos are unmissable

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The sitcom recently completed its 11 years of run. Since the day it went on air in 28th July, 2008, the show has been entertaining its viewers to the fullest. The popularity of the show can be realised from the fact that its actors are called by their on-screen names rather than their real names. Whether it is Jethalal, Nattu Kaka, Sodhi or Bhide, these characters have become a part of the audience's life.

One such character is played by Amit Bhatt, who is seen in the role of Jethalal's bapuji, Champaklal Gada. The actor plays a character, which is double than his real age. Actually, Amit is even younger than Dilip Joshi who plays the role of his son, Jethalal Gada. Amit, who turned 47 on August 11 has earlier worked in shows such as Yes Boss and F.I.R.

Amit is married and has two sons. He is nothing like he looks in reel life. His real-life photos will definitely leave you surprised. Check out his Instagram pictures.

