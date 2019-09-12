Splistvilla 12: Sunny Leone, Rannvijay Singha lash out at contestants for body shaming

One of the popular dating reality shows Splitsvilla 12 began with a bang a few weeks back with Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha as the hosts. With girls and boys in the villa trying to find their connection, the show even witnessed various fights till now. But everything is fair in love and war when you are in MTV Splitsvilla X2. After a lot of confusion, chemistry, bond and love that have begun on the show, the hosts came up with a series of fun-filled activity in the bae-watch session with the contestants. However, something happened which triggered Sunny Leone and also resulted in a cat-fight between contestants.

A tussle between Soundarya, Bhavya and Aahanna in the villa leads to body shaming. Moreover, the fight goes on to such an extent that Soundarya & Bhavya throw Aahanna’s luggage out of their villas and ask her to get out. What happens next on this catfight? We’ll have to find out!

Later in the show, the teary-eyed Aahanna narrates the entire incident to Rannvijay and Sunny, as a response to which they were of the opinion that body shaming has a severe psychological impact on men, women, kids and adults alike, it demeans them, leading to depression. Sunny continues, “Each one of us is so different and that’s what makes us beautiful. Body shaming is not something that anyone of us would like to be torn apart by.”

Talking about the contestants of this season, the list of female participants include names of Aahna Sharma, Priyamvada Kant, Bhavya Sharma, Aradhana Sharma, Hridya Prajapati, Soundarya Thakur, Alice Gari, Jinal Sharma, Arshiya, Meisha Iyer. While the list of male contestants includes names of Shivam Bihari, Pranav Bhardwaj, Uday Sachdeva, Anshit Khandelwal, Pulkit Kapoor, Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, Rahul Gujral, Abhinay (Loka), Ankush Kalyan, Sambhav Baid, Ashish Bhatia, Shrey Mittal, Alfez Khaishagi, Aman Dheer, and Piyush Sharma.

