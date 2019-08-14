Ishqbaaaz fame Niti Taylor is finally engaged to Parikshit Bawa, check out pictures and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishqbaaaz fame Niti Taylor is finally engaged to Parikshit Bawa, check out picture and videos

Actress Niti Taylor surprised everyone with her presence in the popular show Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta in which she played the role of Mannat Kaur. The pretty actress after her grand ceremony held on August 12 got engaged to her beau Parikshit Bawa on August 13. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress finally exchanged ring with her love in the presence of close family members and friends. After the ceremony, a lot of pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral on social media.

Niti Taylor in Ishqbaaaz

After reports of her engagement went viral, Niti took to her Instagram account and announced the news with a picture and a post that read, “We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness, I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives...#PARTITAYLES.”

Niti looked beautiful as she wore an ice-blue lehenga with tassel detailing on the blouse hem along with cape style sleeves. Her fiancé wore traditional white sherwani and completed the love of his life. Have a look at all the pictures and videos here:

