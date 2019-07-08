Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is preparing for Nach Baliye 9 in THIS manner

The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is soon going to hit the TV screens and the contestants are busy preparing themselves for the same. In the wake of the same, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya revealed to IANS that she too is paying more attention to her fitness now.

"It feels wonderful to be a part of 'Nach Baliye 9'. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness," Shraddha said.

Shraddha, however, refused to reveal details about her performance on Nach Baliye 9. "I can't reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love," she said.

The new season of "Nach Baliye" has a twist. It will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together. Also, this season will be produced by Salman Khan and will have Raveena Tandon as the judge.

-With IANS inputs