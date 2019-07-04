Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay New Promo: Who will win the battle - Anurag Basu’s love or Rishabh Bajaj’s power?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is facing the most interesting battle in the upcoming episodes. Mr. Rishabh Bajaj wants to defeat and spoil Anurag Basu's life. He is making every effort to vanish the ray of happiness from Anurag's life be it money, power or love. Mr. Bajaj has taken over the Basu industry and also the entire property of the Basu family. Since Anurag is sent to jail after the planned conspiracy between Ronit, Komolika and Mr. Bajaj, the entire family is helpless.

Now, Mr. Bajaj is making a deal with Prerna and will force her to take the toughest decision in life. She will be forced to leave Anurag Basu and marry Mr. Bajaj. This will break Anurag mentally and he will lose hope in life. It was the time for Anurag and Prerna's reunion after facing a lot of hurdles in real life. They were about to get married, however, with Mr. Bajaj's wicked plans and the determination to seek revenge, Anurag and Prerna will be separated forever.

Star Plus has released the new promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where in we will see Prerna agreeing to get married to Mr. Bajaj and Anurag standing there helpless.

“Will it be Anurag’s love or Mr. Bajaj’s power that will win the ultimate battle?” Well, we all are the witness of what will happen. Prerna will choose Mr. Bajaj over Anurag for the sake of saving her love and keep him protected.

Check promo

In fact, the entire crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is shooting in Switzerland at present. Mr. Bajaj and Prerna will set to Switzerland for their honeymoon, and Anurag will follow them there. Thus will begin the new tale of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.