Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 latest episode recreates Anurag Prerna's love story, see Parth and Erica's reaction

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is leading the charts of TRP, not just because of the amazing starcast but also the series of twists it brings along. Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna Sharma (Erica Fernandes) love each other deeply. However, the challenges of life and family kept them apart. Not just this, Komolika(Hina Khan) had evil plans for Prerna and wanted to woo Anurag but failed miserably. Not with Hina Khan's exit from the show, Anurag and Prerna have finally taken a breath of fresh air.

After Prerna got kidnapped by Ronit and Anurag came to rescue her, this got changed. Anurag finally confessed his love for Prerna and she in return confessed it too. The duo decided to get married with all the rituals and customs, calling it a complete 'Social Marriage.'

On their engagement ceremony, Anurag and Prerna got a surprise. Their family members recreated their love story beautifully. Nivedita( Pooja Banerjee) and Anupam (Sahil Anand) play Anurag and Prerna to take the viewers back to the college days. How Anurag Prerna fell in love, how Komolika came in between their relationship and spoiled everything.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma getting engaged.

Seeing Anurag Prerna's love story yet again, served as a visual delight. In fact, Parth(Anurag) and Erica (Prerna) were all smiles as they see themselves falling in love with one another. Since it's their engagement ceremony, everyone is excited except Mohini Basu. She has not approved of Prerna. She thinks that Prerna is after Anurag just for the sake of money and nothing else.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag and Prerna are all smiles as they see Nivedita and Anupam recreating their love story.

Anurag will bow down on his knees and will propose Prerna to stay by his side all through his life and will ask her to marry him. When they will exchange rings, the viewers will witness the true happiness in their eyes.

However, it will not last long. Mr. Rishab Bajaj has marked his entry in the show and is hiding his identity. He has not revealed his true plans as of now but soon he will prove himself to be big trouble for Basu family.