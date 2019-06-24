Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 SPOILER ALERT and you can't miss it since Komolika is back

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is all in the buzz as Mr. Bajaj has revealed his wicked plans to destroy Anurag Basu and Prerna's life. After Komolika left the show, there was a sigh of relief. However, it didn't last long. Mr. Bajaj who is equally evil has left no scope of escape for the Basu. Komolika who is rumoured to be dead in the show will be marking her comeback now. We will get to see Komolika and Mr. Rishabh Bajaj joining hands with each other to make Anurag and Prerna's life miserable. Komolika will try her best to separate Anurag and Prerna again.

According to the reports of Telly Chakkar, Anurag will conclude that Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's hatred is a revenge for a personal matter. Also, Prerna and Anurag will realise that Komolika is alive as her dead body wasn't found. She has made evil plans with Mr. Bajaj to take revenge. Will Anurag and Prerna get married or will they get separated?

Also, in the latest episode we get to see that Mohini has blamed Prerna's mother Veena for stealing an ancestral necklace. The police have arrested Veena. Will Veena ask Prerna to not get married to Anurag and take a step backward? Also, is this the twist that will make Prerna marry Mr. Rishabh Bajaj and help Anurag Basu.

Karan Singh Grover is carrying the get up Mr. Rishabh Bajaj gracefully. Previously Ronit Roy was Mr. Bajaj in the show.