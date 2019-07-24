Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Nomination: Who will get voted out-Punarnavi, Jaffar, Hema, Himaja, Rahul or Vithika?

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its third season. The controversial TV show, which premiered on July 21, is being hosted by superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna and, true to its concept the controversies and gossips have already begun. Amid all the hullabaloo, the first nomination list is out. Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Himaja, Jaffar and Hema have been nominated for elimination in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Out of the 15 Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants, five of them Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Himaja, Jaffar and Hema are in the danger zone this week as they have been nominated for the first eviction. This means that by the end of the week, one nominated contestant will be leaving the Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Now, you can save your favourite contestant from elimination by voting for him/her. In order to save your favourite contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 elimination, you either need to go online or give missed calls or both.

For online voting process, visit google.com and type Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Vote or Bigg Boss Vote. You will be directed to a poll where names of the contestants nominated for eviction will appear. With 50 votes a day you can distribute them amongst the nominated contestants Punarnavi, Jaffar, Hema, Himaja, Rahul or Vithika.

Alternatively, you can also visit www.hotstar.com and vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant.

The second voting process is missed calls. You can save your favourite Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 contestants by giving miss calls in the following numbers.

Jaffar: 8466996704

Himaja: 8466996705

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996706

Punarnavi: 8466996709

Hema: 8466996710

Vithika Sheru: 8466996715

The reality show airs on Maa TV at 9 30 pm and, you can watch the repeat telecast at 5 pm the next day. The first Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Nomination took place on yesterday's episode where the audience witnessed the first fight of the season as Himaja and Hema engaged in a verbal spat.

