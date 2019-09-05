Bigg Boss Tamil: Sherin slams Vanitha Vijayakumar hard for calling her relationship with Tharshan an affair

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan is going on super strong to entertain the audience with various controversies and fights. The day 74th of the reality show witnessed a heated argument between Sherin and Vanitha Vijayakumar who starts fighting when the later calls Sherin’s relationship with Tharshan a mere affair. She even said that she cannot tolerate something like this happening even though his girlfriend was waiting outside.

Sherin shouts at Vanitha and said, "How dare you bloody to call my relationship with him an affair... you are speaking without knowing anything. You have no rights to speak about my relationship. Do you have any common sense, [sic]"

Vanitha starts defending herself by claiming that Tharshan is playing well and Sherin is doing nothing but becoming a hurdle in front of him. Sherin in response gets furious and says, "It is about him." Then she asks him, "What have I done to you?"

Have a look at the video here:

The friendship that Vanitha Vijayakumar and Sherin share have been great despite the fact that everyone inside the house has maintained cordial relationship with latter in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. However, Sherin never got influenced by Vanitha.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News