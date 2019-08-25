Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 First Promo: Host Salman Khan reveals contestants will reach finale in four weeks

Bigg Boss 13 Promo, Date and Time: Indian Television's most controversial show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to air very soon. The first promo of the show is now out where host and superstar Salman Khan can be seen in a station master avatar. Announcing that the latest season of the Bigg Boss is knocking at the door, the Bharat actor says that in BB 13, the contestants will reach finale in four weeks. While we have to wait for the detailed theme of Bigg Boss 13, the promo looks intriguing and will surely leave you craving for me. The channel Colors TV has released Bigg Boss 13 First Promo on all the social media platforms.

In the promo, Salman Khan as a station master is seen talking on the mike announcing the arrival of his show Bigg Boss 13. Before this, we have seen Salman Khan turn a pilot, a mischievous neighbour and a singer avatars for the reality show.

"Get ready to hop on to the #BB13 entertainment express along with @vivo_india ek dum fatafat!", the caption on Colors TV's tweet reads. Watch Bigg Boss 13 First Promo here:

The theme of Bigg Boss 12 was the beach. However, the makers haven't yet revealed the theme for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 13 latest update

Buzz is that the season will kickstart from September 29. It is similar to what it was last year. Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Zareen Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mugdha Godse, Aditya Narayan and Mahika Sharma are some of the names doing the rounds. However, remuneration remains a huge issue as the makers are not keen to pay as per their demands. It seems Aditya Narayan chose Indian Idol over Bigg Boss 13 due to this reason.

This time, the show will see a change in format and the location has shifted from Lonavala to Mumbai.

