Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. BARC TRP Report Week 25, 2019: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah to Kundali Bhagya, check the top 5 shows of the week

BARC TRP Report Week 25, 2019: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah to Kundali Bhagya, check the top 5 shows of the week

BARC TRP Report Week 25: Taarak Mehta to KumKum Bhagya, check out the top 5 shows of the week.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 18:00 IST
Representative News Image

BARC TRP Report Week 25, 2019: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah to Kundali Bhagya, check the top 5 shows of the week

Yet another Thursday means yet another BARC TRP list. The report for the 25th week of 2019 is finally out and with slight changes here and there, it has again become an interesting sight to watch. This week’s top spot was again grabbed by Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' made its way to the second position making Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma slip down to the fifth position.
 
Watch out the full list here:
 
1. Kundali Bhagya
 
India Tv - Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya

 
The spin-off show Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar topped the list this week.
 
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
 
India Tv - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

 
Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi's show took a huge jump this week and stood at the second spot.
 
3. KumKum Bhagya
 
India Tv - KumKum Bhagya

KumKum Bhagya

 
The original show KumKum Bhagya, starring Naina Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia took the third position.
 
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah
 
India Tv - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image Source : TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

 
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah maintained the fourth spot again this week.
 
5. Tujhse Hai Raabta
 
India Tv - Tujhse Hai Raabta

Tujhse Hai Raabta

 
Sehban Azim & Reem Shaikh's show also remained steady on the same spot like last week.
 
Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.
 
 
 
 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmala Paul opens up on being thrown out of film VSP33 Next Story  