BARC TRP Report Week 25, 2019: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah to Kundali Bhagya, check the top 5 shows of the week

Yet another Thursday means yet another BARC TRP list. The report for the 25th week of 2019 is finally out and with slight changes here and there, it has again become an interesting sight to watch. This week’s top spot was again grabbed by Ekta Kapoor’s Kundali Bhagya. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' made its way to the second position making Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma slip down to the fifth position.

Watch out the full list here:

1. Kundali Bhagya

The spin-off show Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar topped the list this week.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi's show took a huge jump this week and stood at the second spot.

3. KumKum Bhagya

The original show KumKum Bhagya, starring Naina Singh, Mugdha Chaphekar, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia took the third position.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashmah maintained the fourth spot again this week.

5. Tujhse Hai Raabta

Sehban Azim & Reem Shaikh's show also remained steady on the same spot like last week.