Roadies Real Heroes: Name of the winner of Ranvijay Singha’s show leaked?

The sixteenth instalment of the popular MTV reality show Roadies Real Heroes began on February 10 this year. The show is a hit amongst the youth of the country who watch it for the drama and the fight that takes place. An addition in the list of gang-leaders was made in this season in the form of Sandeep Singh who joined the other mentors Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa headed by the ringmaster Ranvijay Singha.
The show is getting a great response from the audience and since half of the journey has already been completed, the fans are left wondering as to who will win the title of this season. Well as per the current reports by Bollywood Life, it is being said that the name of the winner has already been leaked and he is none other than the Kashmiri boy Arun Sharma who recently entered the show as a wildcard contestant.
There were a lot of names doing rounds who would win the trophy of the show that included the names of Aarushi Dutta, Lakshya, Xerxes Irani and Sohil Singh. But none amongst them has been announced as the winner. Arun reached the culling round during the auditions but was unable to enter the list of top 25 contenders. But he made an entry in the show as a wildcard just in the last week’s episode.
Meanwhile, have a look at some of his pictures:
View this post on Instagram
After You give your 💯 % to Your Vision that You know matters to people who matter to You - You stand, wait & listen!!! ❤❤❤ While standing here a part of me was waiting...trying to figure out...is life still testing me or.... 🎉...and the other part of me quickly made a trip back from that small village near Line of Control where The enemy guns would sing a Lullaby and put me to sleep every night...the village stream that taught me to ride the tide...working in farms that gave me the strength to treat failures as just one bad season. Family that included more than people.that included the cows, the horses, the dogs, the trees and the entire community....shifting to a bigger town Jammu that embraced me and made me feel at home...the tough college days... tough not because I was weak but because they were tricky...New friends & family that stood by me... launching a business while studying...the wait for the seeds to sprout...the wait for the rains to water the farms...the wait for the night to get over...the wait for the rain to stop so that the cricket match can begin again... the wait for the college result to come out...the wait for the first client to pay...the wait to get enough to pay the bills...the wait to get the opportunity to finally do something...to be the best I can be...I was standing here and waiting 🙂#roadiesrealheroes #roadies #university_of_lyfe #calmbeast #supersaiyan #jammu #mumbai #journey #newstart #dance #music
View this post on Instagram
When people try to judge my behaviour to them well dude listen, My attitude is like a mirror, only reflects what’s presented in front of me.🔥 🔥 From the ashes , I will rise again 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #mtvroadies #university_of_lyfe #yogic_schoolofhealth #roadiesrealheroes #roadies #culling #nevergiveup #mtvindia #voot #fitness #life #life #dreams #newstart #humanflag #begin #within #positivevibes #journey #dance #fun #workout #try #travel #pi #ranvijaysingha #raftaarmusic #princenarula #nehadupia #nikhilchinapa #sandeepsingh
View this post on Instagram
I haven’t felt more successful and loved in my life ever before. Hearing you say these words @rannvijaysingha filled my heart with magic and my eyes with happy tears. Coming this close and leaving from Culling Round did shatter me. But as Ran Sir quoted: Beginning is within you! 🤽🏻♂ #mtvroadies #university_of_lyfe #yogicschoolofhealth #roadies #culling #nevergiveup #mtvindia #voot #fitness #life #life #dreams #newstart #humanflag #begin #within #positivevibes #journey
It is a rare sight in a reality show like Roadies that a wildcard contestant had lifted the trophy. Previously, the 8th season of the show, Aanchal Khurrana who entered in the mid of the season won the show. Coming to the current track of the show, Tarun Solanki bid the show goodbye that left Prince shattered. The wildcard contestants have just made their entry in the show and it will be exciting to see what new drama will take place after their entry.
Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.