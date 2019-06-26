Roadies Real Heroes: Name of the winner of Ranvijay Singha’s show leaked?

The sixteenth instalment of the popular MTV reality show Roadies Real Heroes began on February 10 this year. The show is a hit amongst the youth of the country who watch it for the drama and the fight that takes place. An addition in the list of gang-leaders was made in this season in the form of Sandeep Singh who joined the other mentors Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa headed by the ringmaster Ranvijay Singha.

The show is getting a great response from the audience and since half of the journey has already been completed, the fans are left wondering as to who will win the title of this season. Well as per the current reports by Bollywood Life, it is being said that the name of the winner has already been leaked and he is none other than the Kashmiri boy Arun Sharma who recently entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

Roadies Real Heroes gang-leaders

There were a lot of names doing rounds who would win the trophy of the show that included the names of Aarushi Dutta, Lakshya, Xerxes Irani and Sohil Singh. But none amongst them has been announced as the winner. Arun reached the culling round during the auditions but was unable to enter the list of top 25 contenders. But he made an entry in the show as a wildcard just in the last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of his pictures:

It is a rare sight in a reality show like Roadies that a wildcard contestant had lifted the trophy. Previously, the 8th season of the show, Aanchal Khurrana who entered in the mid of the season won the show. Coming to the current track of the show, Tarun Solanki bid the show goodbye that left Prince shattered. The wildcard contestants have just made their entry in the show and it will be exciting to see what new drama will take place after their entry.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.