Roadies Real Heroes: A shocking twist to take place in this week’s elimination round

The sixteenth season of the popular MTV reality show, Roadies Real Heroes is doing wonders on the small screen. The show is quite popular amongst the youth and the various twists and turns make it even more exciting. With every passing week, the competition is getting tougher and so does the tasks for the contestants. The contestants had to fight it hard in various circumstances like manipulations, double games, and rivalries between co-contestants.

The last week saw the sudden elimination of Tarun Solanki that left gang-leader Prince Narula shocked. Well, this week too the drama will unfold when the ringmaster Ranvijay Singha will announce a piece of news in the elimination round. This week is going to be a surprise for the contestants as well as the gang-leaders when they will come to know that a triple eviction is going to happen.

This will begin when Ranvijay will introduce this week’s task titled ‘Puzzle Hustle’ in which the contestants will be divided into two teams and each will have two gang-leaders. They have to find the puzzle blocks from water and then solve a puzzle on a floating boat. In the game, they will be helped by their mentors who can guide them how to do the same. The team that wins the task will get three immunities for the team members.

During the task, gang-leader Neha and Sandeep Singh will have a fight for choosing the deserving candidate for the immunity. The actress will blame Raftaar, Prince Narula and Nikhil Chinapa for plotting against her later which Ranvijay will sort things out between them and calms everyone down. Later, the twist in the tale will take place when Ranvijay will announce the triple eviction.

Who will leave the show this week? Keep watching the show every Sunday at 7PM for all the exciting scoops. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to Jethala, find out the per day earning of star cast

ALSO READ: Roadies Real Heroes: Name of the winner of Ranvijay Singha’s show leaked?

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani is not returning to the show, here’s why