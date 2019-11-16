Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream

Miss Mohini is here with her bag full of the latest gossips and scoops from the world of the small screen. Firstly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, popularly known as Kartik, shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying Turkish ice cream. The actor got to have a taste of the ice-cream after a little tease. On the other hand, in the show, Mohsin aka Kartik is locked up in jail for kidnapping his wife Vedika. Nonetheless, he is enjoying his time in the lock-up as well. His boomerang video is proof that the actor is having a blast shooting the scenes. Watch the complete BTS here-