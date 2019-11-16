Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, popularly known as Kartik, shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying Turkish ice cream.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 20:30 IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan enjoys Turkish ice-cream

Miss Mohini is here with her bag full of the latest gossips and scoops from the world of the small screen. Firstly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan, popularly known as Kartik, shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying Turkish ice cream. The actor got to have a taste of the ice-cream after a little tease. On the other hand, in the show, Mohsin aka Kartik is locked up in jail for kidnapping his wife Vedika. Nonetheless, he is enjoying his time in the lock-up as well. His boomerang video is proof that the actor is having a blast shooting the scenes. Watch the complete BTS here-

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShah Rukh Khan’s son Abram, Karan Johar’s kids and others attend Aaradhya’s birthday bash. Check pho