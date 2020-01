Naagin 4: Dev saves Brinda from getting molested

Naagin 4 Latest Update: Dev's cousins spike Brinda's cake at the party and she becomes unconscious. Taking advantage of the situation, they bring her to the basement and try to molest her. However, Dev comes at the right time and saves Brinda from the situation. He is then seen taking care of her by giving her water and then, we will get to witness some adorable moments between the duo. Watch the video for full details.