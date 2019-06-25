Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Kartik saves his son Kairav from getting hit by the car

Serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the most interesting turn these days. After 5 years of leap gap, Naira is the mother of one child, Kairav. Recently, Kairav will be running and will be at the risk of meeting with an accident. However, super dad Kartik will make an entry at the right time to save his son Kairav from getting hit by the car.

Kartik and Naira had a tough time and while Naira met with an accident in the past. Watch the video to know more

Kairav is desperate to meet his father. One day, he even missed his school to go on a hunt of his dad. Naira got worried and thought little Kairav has been kidnapped. However, later on, he was found. To know what will happen next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, keep watching the space.