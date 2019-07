Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's number one show Kundali Bhagya is all set to witness a new twist. Makers are introducing a new track to keep the audience glued to their screens. Prithvi is all set to marry Preeta but will Karan let this happen? How will Karan stop? It will not be an easy wedding because marriages in TV soaps have never been an easy game. Preeta and Prithvi's wedding will also be no different. To know more, watch the video below.