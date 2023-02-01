Will Thalapathy 67 reunite Trisha and Vijay after 14 years? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIJAYFANSUPDATE Still of Vijay and Trisha

The South diva, Trisha Krishnan is all set to reunite with Vijay Thalapathy for 'Thalapathy 67'. The much-loved on-screen couple will be reuniting after 14 years. The two actors previously shared screen space in Tamil hits like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi. The co-producer of the yet-to-be-titled project announced the news on his Twitter account. He posted a message for her and shared a video of her best reel moments with Thalapathy.

"So happy and delighted to welcome our eternally young @trishtrashers mam, on to our project. Just like everyone of you, can’t wait to feel the charismatic presence of the evergreen onscreen pair @actorvijay @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh #Thalapathy67 #Thalapathy67Cast," read the tweet.

Production banner 7 Screen Studio shared the news of Krishan joining the cast of the film. "After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir - @trishtrashers mam," the studio tweeted. The beautiful actress herself shared the video on her Instagram handle.

As soon as the news was shared fans couldn't keep calm and started expressing their joy and excitement. One of their fans wrote, "after 14 years fav combo back." The second one said, "Welcome Back Mam The favorite Combo of everyone! #Thalapathy67 gonna be a great delight for All." The third one said, "Vintage combo pair adhane da." The fourth one said, "This video is my whole childhood rewind.” The fourth one said, “Never have asked for a better promo for Thalaivii".

Apart from Trisha, the legendary actor Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for his Tamil debut for the movie. As per the buzz, Dutt is playing the film’s villain. This isn’t the first time Dutt has signed on for a major film in the south. He was the antagonist in last year’s highest-grosser, the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2.

Thalapathy 67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the director’s second collaboration with Vijay after 'Master'. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2023. Hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the yet-to-be-titled project.

